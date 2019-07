Victoria Gregory and Mark Burney are charged with rape and sex trafficking

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A couple accused of trafficking a child for sex was in court Tuesday morning.

Victoria Gregory and Mark Burney are charged with rape and sex trafficking.

Prosecutors say Gregory was involved in prostitution, also forcing a young girl into it.

According to investigators, the girl was 8 or 9 years old at the time.

Investigators say the child identified Burney as one of her attackers.

Both pleaded not guilty and are being held without bond.