Youngstown teen speaks in court as mom’s killer is sentenced for fatal beating

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The words by the daughter of a woman beaten to death by Jason Hymes were simple.

“I just wish my mom was here,” she told Judge Anthony D’Apolito Thursday as he sentenced the man convicted of killing her.

Jason Hymes, 46, was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison by Judge D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Hymes was convicted of murder and felonious assault last week in the beating death of his wife, Ryan Weaver-Hymes.

Police said she was beaten by Hymes February 13 at a North Side bar and later at the couple’s Alameda Avenue home. She died from her injuries two days later.

Sobs broke out in the courtroom as the daughter of Weaver-Hymes, 13, said she wanted her mother, whose beating she witnessed.

Hymes was in tears also, saying he was truly sorry and that he was ready to accept his punishment.

“I never meant for any of this to happen. I want you all to know I’m truly sorry,” Hymes said. “I’m here today to accept my consequences, whatever they may be.”

Jurors saw video of the beating in the parking lot of the bar, where Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said the nose of Weaver-Hymes was broken.

McLaughlin said Hymes deserved separate, consecutive sentences because he assaulted her twice in two different places.

LaDawnda Smith, the sister of the victim, said she was praying for Hymes because he was almost family. She said his actions tore both families apart.

“This is a horrific thing,” Smith said. “I pray for his soul. I pray that I’m able to forgive.”

Smith said she pleaded with Hymes for years to get help for anger and drinking, but he never did.

“I kept telling him, ‘Please control your anger, please stop drinking. Please, stop.’”

Judge D’Apolito said if Hymes truly took responsibility for his actions, he would have accepted a plea and not have made Weaver-Hymes’ daughter testify or see the video of her mother being beaten.

Judge D’Apolito also said he did not understand how Hymes could claim to love his wife but still beat her to death.

“How you can possibly say you love someone and then treat them like that I’ll never understand,” Judge D’Apolito said.