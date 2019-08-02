Youngstown schools to provide backpacks, supplies for students

The backpacks will given away the first day of school

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Students in the Youngstown City School District will get backpacks filled with the supplies they need for school.

This is the fourth year that the district will be giving away the backpacks. They will be distributed on the first day of class at each school.

“The beginning of the school year can be an expensive time for scholars’ families,” said Justin Jennings, YCSD’s chief executive officer. “We want to support our families and this is a great example of the commitment YCSD has to our families. We want to help make the start of the school year the best it can be.”

There is a list of supplies that families can contribute to their child’s school if they can, but it is not required. Those items are listed below:

Kindergarten through 8th grade:

Tissues

Hand sanitizer

Children’s scissors

Gallon and pint-sized plastic, zipper-close bags

9th through 12th grade: