Youngstown School District discuss new bill returning local power to board

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The Youngstown City School District Academic Distress Commission met Friday to discuss the mid year evaluation of CEO Justin Jennings.

The group also discussed finances of the district. Jennings says a new draft of a House bill is in the works to hopefully return local power to the school board.

“We know there is a new draft out of House bill 154, so that’s where we’re at right now. We don’t know what the final product will be out of the House and then any modifications from the Senate,” said Jennings.

House bill 154 was passed in order to abolish state control of local school districts, but Jennings says the district needs to do their best no matter what happens.