YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s garage sale time for the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

The sale started Thursday at the Newport Library on Market Street. It kicks off a two-day sale on surplus items.

Up for grabs are office chairs, shelving, wooden folding tables, TV stands and more.

The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Sales are cash only and you must take the items with you.