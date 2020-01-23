Youngstown mayor discusses challenges with ambulance coverage

Changes are coming after a teen who fell into icy water had to be transported by a vehicle because ambulances were tied up on other calls

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday, AMR is adding two ambulances to the city of Youngstown on a full-time basis.

It’s a first step toward making sure that an ambulance is available for an emergency.

The four AMR ambulances allocated to the city were on other calls when a teen who fell in icy water was rescued and needed to be taken to the hospital.

The teen was transported in someone’s van.

It was tough for some people to understand.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown felt coverage for the city should be improved.

“We think they need to be doing more, and we’ve not been shy about having that conversation with them. But their issue is, they’re facing an epidemic of not having enough paramedics, not just in this Valley, but nationally. We are continuing to work on that,” he said.

The city’s contract with AMR is not even a year old. It runs until Feb. of 2022.

Written in the contract is language are standards for response times. The contract does list some exemptions, such as extraordinary demand at the time (an excess of 125% of demand statistics in the prior year).

You can read the full contract below.