Youngstown library to close for bestselling author’s visit

Gross is the author of 'No Way Back' and 'One Mile Under' and the co-author of five #1 New York Times bestsellers with James Patterson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The main library of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will be closed Thursday to prepare for a visit by best-selling author Andrew Gross.

Gross is the author of “No Way Back,” “Everything to Lose” and “One Mile Under.” He’s also co-author of five #1 New York Times bestsellers with James Patterson, including “Judge & Jury” and “Lifeguard.”

The event begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails, appetizers and desserts. Gross will begin his presentation at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $65, with proceeds benefitting the Carol A. Bacon Literary Society Fund.

The ticket price includes membership in the Literary Society, an autographed copy of “The Fifth Column” and a glass of wine.

For information, call the Library Development office at 330-740-6086. To attend, send a check made payable to the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County – Literary Society to Attn: Mark Mrofchak-Fiscal Officer, Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, 305 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Although the main library will be closed, other libraries in the system will be operating under their regular hours.