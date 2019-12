The group is called Growing Elm Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown neighborhood initiative group is encouraging people to shop local.

The group is called Growing Elm Street.

Saturday, businesses along Elm Street will participate in a holiday open house.

Cultivate Cafe on Elm Street is one of the participating businesses. Other businesses are also participating, between Park and Madison Avenue.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.