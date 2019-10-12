Youngstown event aims to help those in marketing succeed

The DOYO marketing conference covers tips and trends for people in marketing, business and sales

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Later this week, around 300 people will show up at Youngstown’s Stambaugh Auditorium to learn about the latest trends in marketing.

Thursday and Friday will be the DOYO marketing conference. DOYO stands for “Do Youngstown.”

Dennis Schiraldi is the man who put it all together. He described the event as ongoing professional development for people in marketing, business and sales.

“It’s a two-day event that helps people advance their career, how to market their business better and grow them, and there are unlimited networking opportunities as well,” he said.

The event plans to cover basic social media skills, such as how to get started on Facebook, to analytics which can drive digital marketing decisions. Traditional marketing tracks will be covered as well, geared toward sales.

There’s an optional workshop day on Thursday. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, there will be keynote speakers and break-out sessions.

Parking will be on-site, at Stambaugh Auditorium. A post-party will be held there as well.

For more information, go to www.doyolive.com.