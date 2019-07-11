Youngstown drives home curfew law

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown city leaders are reminding parents and teens that there is a curfew in the city.

Mayor Tito Brown joined Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees Thursday to talk about a curfew crackdown.

This is the third year they’ll be working together to make sure young people are obeying the law.

Beginning Thursday night, and seven other times in the near future, officers will be out patrolling neighborhoods to make sure anyone under 18 is inside.

“It seems about the dark hour when they start thinking, ‘What can I get into? What’s the mischief out there?’” said Mayor Brown.

“We are not out, let me be clear, to arrest young people and do them in, but we are out to make sure young people are safe,” said Guy Burney, of the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence.

The city’s curfew runs from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Anyone under 18 is not allowed in cars or walking the streets unless accompanied by a guardian.