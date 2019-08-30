WYTV to bring back tradition of airing ‘National Anthem’

Beginning Labor Day, we will begin playing the "National Anthem" overnight

(WYTV) – WYTV 33 and the company that operates our station, Nexstar is brining back a broadcast television tradition.

Beginning this Monday, Labor Day, we will begin playing the “National Anthem” overnight.

It’s something that most TV stations did in the past to mark the beginning or end of the broadcast day.

The National Anthem will air around 4 a.m.

We will feature emerging artists.

This is being done in partnership with our station, Nexstar, Belmont University and Broadcast Music Incorporated.