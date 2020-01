There is now a Spanish link at the top of the WRTA website which converts the page into Spanish text

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority announced this week that their online information and documents are now available for Spanish speaking customers.

All pages will continue to show up in Spanish unless the link is clicked back to English.

PDF documents, schedules, and other documents can also be viewed in Spanish by clicking the “version en espaƱol” link.