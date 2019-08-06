Wrongway driver leads police on Route 11 chase in Liberty

A man was taken from the scene in handcuffs

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Police have a man in custody they say led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday down Route 11 in Liberty Township.

According to police, Julius Crawford, 28, of Youngstown went to a house on Front Street in Warren and got into a fight with a woman.

Julius Crawford (Trumbull County Jail)

The woman said Crawford was waving a gun around and dragged her down a driveway before he took off with another man inside a Chevy Impala.

At one point, officers tried to pull Crawford over but he took off and got on Route 11 driving north in the southbound lanes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Warren police were able to stop Crawford just after 12:30 a.m. between Tibbetts Wick Road and Route 11 by putting spikes on the highway.

Crawford was arrested at the scene and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary, vehicular assault and failure to comply with a police signal.

The other person in the car is still at large and police are looking for him. Police say he bailed out of the vehicle at some point during the chase.