Work finished on WYTV’s antenna, now transmitting at full power

Viewers will need to rescan so that they can see our channels and sister station, WKBN 27

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Work has finished on WYTV’s antenna, and our signal is now transmitting at full power.

Viewers will need to rescan so that they can see our channels and sister station, 27 WKBN.

To rescan, select “scan” or “autotune” from your TV or converter box control menu to start the process. You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control.

No new equipment or services are needed, and once your rescan is complete, you will still find WYTV on 33.1, WKBN on channel 27.1, WYFX FOX Youngstown on 27.2 and MyYTV on 33.2.

Now that the main WYTV antenna is finished, we will continue work to complete the WYFX Fox Youngstown antenna with its subchannels MyYTV HD, ION, Laff and GetTV. This work is estimated to take a few more weeks.

We apologize for the inconvenience during this time, and we thank you for your understanding and patience.