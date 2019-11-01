Woman struck, killed crossing SR 193 in Liberty

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was struck by a car and killed Thursday attempting to cross State Route 193 in Liberty.

The accident happened at 8:35 p.m. near the Interstate 80 overpass.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a female teen driver from Girard was traveling north on Route 193 when she hit Shivani Bhatt, of India, as Bhatt attempted to cross the road.

Bhatt was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where she died.

The teen was not injured.

Route 193 was closed for about three hours as troopers investigated the crash. That investigation is ongoing.

