Western Reserve to temporarily close for roundabout construction

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Drivers in Springfield Township will be dealing with a closure on a major road later this month.

Starting August 26, Western Reserve Road will be closed for a week. The road will be closed for construction on the new roundabout at the Five Points area.

By heading east, drivers will still be able to get to the Fireplace Restaurant and Lounge. By heading west, drivers will be able to get to North Lima Road.

During the closure, North Lima Road will be closed at the same intersection.

The roundabout is expected to be done in October. The final cost is about $1.5 million.