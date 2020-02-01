Weathersfield, Howland townships hire attorney to fight Niles annexation

An attorney for the townships sent a letter to Niles and county officials on Friday

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Weathersfield and Howland townships have hired an attorney to fight the city of Niles’ annexation policy.

In November, Niles passed an ordinance saying it would be in the city’s best interest to annex parts of Weathersfield and Howland townships that border Niles and use the city’s utilities, including water, sewer and electric.

The ordinance also requires properties that don’t border the city but use their utilities to enter into a development incentive agreement.

According to a letter sent from Attorney Robert A. Zimmerman to city and county officials, he has concerns about the legality of the ordinance with regard to utility service. He argues that city officials hadn’t reviewed all existing contracts before adopting the ordinance.

“Unless the City rescinds the Ordinance, which we understand it will not do (and the Townships have not yet demanded), this matter is not going to ‘go away.’ The Townships are prepared to take whatever action is necessary to protect their interests,” the letter reads.

Zimmerman is asking the city to adopt legislation staying the implementation of the ordinance. He has also requested a meeting between the city, townships and county representatives.

