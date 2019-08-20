Warren students greeted for first day of classes

The superintendent says having this support for the past several years is paying off

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Students at Warren City Schools were welcomed back by members of the community.

Volunteers from the United Way of Trumbull County were at the schools to welcome students.

The United Way says this is a good way to show students the community is behind them.

“One thing I see different this year is more students have talked to me with little concerns, maybe with their schedule and things like that, so the student’s voice is a little more loud and clear, and our students are feeling more comfortable talking with us about anything they may want to discuss,” said Steve Chiaro.

Students started their first day at the high school at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.