Warren student sees future in space

Logan Cook recently attended the Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A student from Warren spent a week in Huntsville, Alabama learning from the nation’s space team about future exploration.

Logan Cook recently attended the Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. The week-long program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, while training students with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem-solving.

Logan spent the week training with a team that flew simulated space missions, participated in experiments and completed a spacewalk.

Space Camp operates year-round in Huntsville, Alabama, and uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the ISS and train in simulators like those used by NASA.

Logan graduated from Space Camp with dozens of other student participating in the program. For more information about the program, visit www.spacecamp.com or call 1 (800) 637-7223.