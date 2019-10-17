Warren spa giving away day of pampering to breast cancer patient or survivor

The owners of Be-You-Tiful Spa and Nails are asking for people to share their stories and then send in a video

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local business wants to give back during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The owners at Be-You-Tiful Spa and Nails in Warren are giving away a spa day to a breast cancer patient or survivor. They are asking for people to share their stories and then send in a video.

Owner Tiffany Shriver says she was inspired by a close friend who was going through the process.

“Having the opportunity to do something like this. I feel like it’s nice to be able to give back to community that has given to us so much for our business,” said Tiffany Shriver, the business owner.

You can nominate a person by sending a video to BCS2019gift@gmail.com. You should include your name, phone number and information for the person that you’re nominating. You should also include a photo of the person and why they should win.

There is a group of people that will be reviewing the videos.

A winner will be picked on October 31.