Warren spa giving away day of pampering to breast cancer patient or survivor

The owners of Be-You-Tiful Spa and Nails are asking for people to share their stories and then send in a video

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local business wants to give back during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The owners at Be-You-Tiful Spa and Nails in Warren are giving away a spa day to a breast cancer patient or survivor. They are asking for people to share their stories and then send in a video.

Owner Tiffany Shriver says she was inspired by a close friend who was going through the process.

“Having the opportunity to do something like this. I feel like it’s nice to be able to give back to community that has given to us so much for our business,” said Tiffany Shriver, the business owner.

You can nominate a person by sending a video to BCS2019gift@gmail.com. You should include your name, phone number and information for the person that you’re nominating. You should also include a photo of the person and why they should win.

There is a group of people that will be reviewing the videos.

A winner will be picked on October 31.

💝Giveaway!💝*️⃣ Breast Cancer Survivor Day of Pampering🎁 Facial, Nails, Relaxation Massage, Hair, Makeup, Photo Shoot, Gifts, and Permanent Makeup Gift Certificate 🎁Together we can Find a Cure 💗 Survivors you are strong, you are courageous, you are Beautiful! We want to give back by giving to you!!!!Please share this post to everyone you know! Entering is Easy! From now until October 31 at 9 PM you can nominate someone to win! ➡️ How to Enter: Must send a Video (no snap chat or disappearing videos) ➡️ To: BCS2019gift@gmail.comTell us what the person’s struggle with breast cancer was, include a photo of them and tell us why they should win this! Be sure to include: your name and phone number as well as the contact information for the person you are nominating ! Be creative! This is special 💗(Please note that none of us are going to be judging the videos so that way we can be as biased as possible. We have selected a panel of judges who will be checking the stories and making the decisions)*Must be a Breast Cancer Survivor and Must be a Trumbull or Mahoning County Resident*

Posted by Be•YOU•tiful Spa & Nails LLC on Monday, October 14, 2019

