Warren police release woman’s name in fatal shooting

According to police, 86-year-old Annie Miller, was found living on her living floor

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police released the name Thursday of the elderly woman who died of an apparent gunshot wound inside her home in Warren.

According to police, 86-year-old Annie Miller, was found lying on her living room floor Wednesday.

Police were called there to do a welfare check on the woman after family could not get a hold of her.

Police say she was struck by at least one bullet that came in through the front door.

The shooting happened at the woman’s house Douglas Street NW.

Three people were arrested at a home nearby on Ogden Avenue NW.

Police would not say if those people were arrested in connection to the crime.