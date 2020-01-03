Warren police release video of men they believe robbed woman at bar

The robbery happened around 7 p.m. December 12 at Dority's Pub

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have released surveillance video showing two men they believe robbed a woman in Warren.

The robbery happened around 7 p.m. December 12 at Dority’s Pub on W. Market Street.

The victim said she was getting out of her car when a man came up behind her, placed a weapon to her neck and grabbed her purse.

He and another man then ran away toward Ohio Avenue.

Thursday, the Warren Police Department posted video on its Facebook page, hoping someone will be able to identify the robbers.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the identities of the men involved are asked to contact Detective Greaver at 330-841-2723.