Warren company collects 600 coats for kids in need

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – With Saturday being the first day of winter, a local company is making a very timely donation.

Thanks to the generosity of Berk Enterprises, 600 new coats are on their way to kids in Trumbull County.

Employees sorted through boxes of coats, plus gloves and hats to match on Friday morning.

Employee Angela Peachock said it warms their hearts to know they will soon be worn by children who might have otherwise gone without.

“It’s been very cold. You drive down the street and you see children not in warm coats sitting at the end of the street, waiting for the bus, so this is definitely going to uplift them and nice and warm while they’re outside, so that’s good,” she said.

The donations are going to eight different organizations. They will then make sure 600 kids each get a coat, hat and gloves.