Wagon Wheel motel in Boardman reopens after nuisance complaints

It was shut down in May after inspectors found a list of safety issues

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Wagon Wheel motel in Boardman is now open.

It has been closed for four months, but the owners finally cleared the legal hurdles they needed to open for business.

It was shut down in May after inspectors found a list of safety issues.

The township wanted it closed permanently as a “nuisance.”

Lawyers for the business went to court and were able to buy the motel time so it could make repairs.

Boardman Township said the motel could reopen, but it had to meet certain requirements.