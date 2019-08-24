Volunteers from Canfield raising money to provide fresh water in Africa

The money raised will go toward digging a well in Sierra Leone to provide clean water to that community

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Volunteers from Rush Church and other organizations in Canfield are planning to raise $10,000 to donate to West Africa.

The group is called Canfield Digs Africa.

The money raised will go toward digging a well in Sierra Leone to provide clean water to that community.

Canfield Digs Africa has an event planned for 10 a.m. Saturday that will help raise both money and awareness for the cause.

Food, family fun and water games are planned inside McMahon Hall at the Mill Creek MetroParks Farm. Organizers plan to teach attendees about the value of African water during the event.

The event takes place at 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Rd. in Canfield and will be until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Food and drinks are provided, and the event is free to the community. Donations will be accepted, however.

For more information about the cause, visit www.facebook.com/CanfieldDigsAfrica.