LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WYTV) – A toy show back by popular demand.

Adam’s Actions Figures and Comics is hosting its second annual Sun of the Beach Toy Show.

The toys range from vintage to modern. About 50 vendors will be there.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

Admission is $2, and there is a $5 admission for early birds.