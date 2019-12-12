Vienna officer hurt trying to thwart porch pirates

Vienna police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man and woman who tried to steal Amazon packages

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Vienna police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man and woman tried to steal packages off of a porch. Police said the man hurt an officer who tried to stop them.

Police say the off-duty officer spotted the two trying to steal Amazon packages off of a porch in the township.

When the officer tried to stop the theft, the unknown man tried to punch him and jumped into a car to get away.

The officer tried to hold the door of the car open but lost his grip and fell to the ground, almost getting run over by the vehicle and injuring his knee.

Police are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a dark blue Mercury Marquis with Ohio license plate number GEL9116.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (330) 856-4421.