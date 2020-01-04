Vienna grad gets missing class ring back after 44 years

The ring was returned thanks to a Cleveland woman and help from the Vienna Historical Society

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – The owner of a 1975 class ring from Mathews Schools has the ring back after 44 years, thanks to a Cleveland woman and help from the Vienna Historical Society.

In October, Michele Bizjak-Yenulonis, of Cleveland, contacted the Historical Society about a class ring that her grandfather found years ago at Punderson State Park in Newbury, Ohio. The ring, which had initials engraved on it, was kept in her grandparents’ jewelry box because no one ever claimed it.

Bizjak-Yenulonis discovered the ring after her grandfather passed away and while she was going through the contents of the jewelry box.

She felt it was important to track down the owner of the ring, so she contacted the Vienna Historical Society on Facebook.

The Historical Society’s president, Christine Novicky, was able to find the owner by using an online database that listed the school’s graduates. Novicky was then able to find the graduate on social media.

According to the Historical Society, the owner of the ring wanted to remain anonymous but said he lost the ring while camping with friends during their junior year.

When he got the ring back on December 12, it still fit and was in good condition due to being kept in the jewelry box, the Historical Society said.