Veterans Holiday Luncheon gives back during holiday season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The second annual Mahoning Valley Veterans Holiday Luncheon happened Thursday.

Hundreds of people came for a bite to eat and some holiday fun.

There were also raffle baskets, presents and a visit from Santa.

The goal of the luncheon is to give back to veterans as the year comes to an end.

“Christmas is the time of giving and sharing, and we have a lot of people out there [who are] unfortunate, so you might not ever know who out there might not receive a gift. So one of the goals of our luncheon is to make sure everybody that walks in walks out with something,” said Veterans Outreach Coordinator Delmase Stubbs.