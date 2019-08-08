Verdict reached in Youngtown murder case

A verdict was reached Thursday in a Youngstown murder case in which the mother of the intended target was shot and killed

A Mahoning County jury found Jesse Williams guilty of aggravated murder in the 2018 shooting death of Diane Dent. He was also found guilty on firearm charges.

Police say Williams went to Dent’s house looking for her son, Anttwon, and shot Dent.

Williams took the stand in his own defense Wednesday, saying the shooting was an accident.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between Williams and Anttwon Dent over a woman, Rebecca Perez.

Perez was also indicted on murder charges. Police say she drove Williams to the murder scene.

She is set for sentencing in September.

Williams will be sentenced at a later date. He faces a life prison term.

Williams is the brother of Willy “Flip” Williams, who was executed in prison for his murder convictions.