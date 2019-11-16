Vehicle collides with truck carrying timber near prison in Youngstown

It happened near the prison on Coitsville Hubbard Road just after 6 a.m. Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One vehicle collided with a truck carrying timber.

It happened near the prison on Coitsville Hubbard Road just after 6 a.m. Saturday.

The road was blocked for a short time while crews cleared the vehicles from the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The truck driver was not injured, according to investigators at the scene.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash, which they say happened in a dark, unlit area.

Investigators at the scene said the truck was backing up when the other vehicle hit the side of it.