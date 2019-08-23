United Way of Trumbull County kicks off 2019 campaign with volunteer projects

There's an incentive for anyone who wants to donate to the local United Way campaign

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The United Way of Trumbull County kicked off its 2019 campaign Friday morning with a new project.

After meeting for breakfast in the old Sears building in the Eastwood Mall, the group split into groups for volunteer work.

One group packaged 20,000 meals that will eventually be distributed to area food pantries. The other two groups also rolled up their sleeves, helping others in need.

“Historically, our United Way has done a morning of service that does yard repair or light maintenance repair. This year, we continue to do that as well, so some of our volunteers are actually out doing yard maintenance or home maintenance,” said Ginny Pasha, president and CEO of the United Way of Trumbull County.

There’s an incentive for anyone who wants to donate to the local United Way campaign through a payroll deduction.

If you pledge $260 a year, you could win a 2019 Chevy Equinox, donated by Greenwood Chevrolet.