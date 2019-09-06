United Way kicks off 22nd Day of Caring

Friday marked the United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley's 22nd Annual Day of Caring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday marked the United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley’s 22nd Annual Day of Caring.

More than 1,000 volunteers rolled up their sleeves and did their part to clean up their neighborhoods.

Whether it’s a big or small job, each person chipped in.

About 1,200 volunteers and 90 businesses participated this year, completing projects at various places around Mahoning County.

This year, more than 850 of the volunteers spent the day on the city’s south side, working between Glenwood Avenue and Oakhill Avenue and between Breaden Street and Cohasset Drive.

The Salvation Army and Meridian Services also partnered this year and served as a base for the project.

In addition to the work being done, a blood drive was held at the Covelli Centre.

If you want to get involved next year, contact the United Way. Release forms are due the month before the event.

If you can’t do physical work, there are other ways to get involved such as donating blood and working with non-profits.