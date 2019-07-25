Two people detained in Newton Falls drug raid, police say

The police chief said they had a search warrant for the apartment on Arlington Boulevard

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Twelve officers and a Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputy raided an apartment in Newton Falls Thursday.

The police chief said they had a search warrant for the apartment on Arlington Boulevard, following tips for drug activity happening there.

Two people were detained in the search.

Police did not say what they found inside but said they had been watching the apartment for some time.

“It’s our job to keep this city safe. We’re never going to eradicate drugs, but we sure are trying,” said Police Chief Gene Fixler.

At this point, Fixler said the case is still under investigation.