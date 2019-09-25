Trumbull Mobile Meals needs drivers in Howland, Cortland and Hubbard

Trumbull Mobile Meals is in dire need of volunteer delivery drivers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Mobile Meals is in dire need of volunteer delivery drivers.

Trumbull Mobile Meals is a community-based service agency that provides home-delivered meals to Trumbull County residents who are homebound.

Every day, up to 50 volunteers deliver meals to 200 people in the county.

Specifically, drivers are needed to help service Cortland, Howland and Hubbard.

“Because we have 29 delivery routes every day that need to be filled, when those routes are open and we can’t get them filled, then people still need fed every day. They rely on us for food,” said Trumbull Mobile Meals CEO Becky Edwards.

Volunteers can sign-up to deliver one day a week, once a month or whatever fits their schedule.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call (330) 394-2538 and ask for Terri.