Trumbull County commissioner weighs in on Niles annexation talks

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka is calling for unity and leadership when it comes to the controversial idea of a proposed annexation plan involving Niles, Howland and Weathersfield.

The annexation idea comes after Niles City Council passed an ordinance in November saying it would be in the city’s best interest to annex portions of neighboring townships that used the city’s utilities.

Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka issued a statement Thursday calling for county leaders to create an environment where everyone can work together.

I can understand why Niles, for economic reasons, would want to gain great citizens and areas from surrounding communities. However I know there are previous arrangements in place we need to look into further, and more importantly than that we have citizens who have rights and those communities of Howland and Weatherfield and any others now into the future have a vested interest in keeping those great assets in the communities they currently reside in and should not be forced to annex especially if they have had agreements in place. Dan Polivka – Trumbull County commissioner

City leaders want Niles to stabilize and grow, and they’re hoping to do so by making annexation a part of next year’s comprehensive plan.

A feud of sorts has developed over the idea between the communities. A standing-room-only meeting Wednesday in Howland got heated over the whole idea.

At that meeting, Howland Township trustees authorized hiring a law firm out of Columbus to fight the annexation and said they don’t want to buy water from Niles anymore.

Weathersfield officials said they will join Howland in their legal fight with the Columbus law firm.