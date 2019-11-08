Troopers investigate multi-vehicle crash in Salem Twp.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that involved four vehicles

The accident happened about 12:15 a.m. Friday on State Route 45, south of Salem.

Three cars and one pickup truck were involved.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

A portion of Route 45, near Lincoln Storage, was shut down as crews cleaned up the accident and salted the road. Route 45 reopened at about 2 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.