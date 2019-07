Ryan Rulong is accused of firing shots inside a Warren bar

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s day two in the trial of a man accused of attempted murder.

Ryan Rulong is accused of firing shots into the University at Larchmont bar in Warren. The shooting hurt three people.

Prosecutors say he then robbed a gas station in Howland.

Monday, a jury was seated and opening arguments began.

Tuesday, the jury heard from witnesses and police.