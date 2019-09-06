Trans-Siberian Orchestra sets Covelli Centre date for holiday season

TSO will perform two shows at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown in November

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will play the Covelli Centre this year with new production staging.

The all-new performance brings back the show that started it all with “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.”

“Christmas Eve and Other Stories” is based on the triple-platinum album of the same name and follows a story by TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill.

The story is set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity. Following favorite TSO themes of “strangers helping strangers” and “the kindness of others,” “Christmas Eve & Other Stories” takes listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father

Two shows are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Covelli Centre Box Office and online at Livenation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets start at $49.50.