Tractor-trailer jackknifes in Liberty as crews work to clear snow-covered roads

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A tractor-trailer lost control and jackknifed on the side of a roadway in Liberty Twp.

It happened Saturday morning along Interstate 80 westbound, between Belmont Avenue and Route 11.

No injuries were reported, and traffic was able to continue moving in the area.

WYTV Reporter Vince Coll was driving around the area, checking road conditions as the snow continued to fall Saturday morning. Some spots were snow-covered and slippery, though few issues were reported.

The City of Youngstown announced on its Facebook page Friday that the city’s street department is now able to pretreat roads prior to winter storms. The city says it plans to pretreat expressways this year with the goal of adding the bridges and hills to the program next year.