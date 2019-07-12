Tickets going fast for Blake Shelton concert in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re planning to see Blake Shelton in Youngstown this fall, tickets are on sale now and they’re going fast.

The country music star is this year’s headliner for the annual Y-Live concert at Youngstown State University’s Stambaugh Stadium.

Special guests will be Justin Moore and Tyler Farr.

The concert is Saturday, September 21.

Tickets went on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.

“This has been our best yet. We could not be happier with the response. If the show happened right now, we would have a lot of people there,” said Phoebe Breckenridge, of JAC Management.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.com or at the Southwoods Health Box Office at the Covelli Centre, located at 229 E. Front St.