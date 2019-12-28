Threat leads to evacuation of Hermitage Walmart

A Walmart spokesperson confirms that nothing was found in the store during a search by police

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – The Walmart store in Hermitage was evacuated Friday night after a bomb threat was made to the store.

A Walmart spokesperson confirms that nothing was found in the store during a search by police. He said management at the store quickly notified law enforcement about the threat after receiving it shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The company released the following statement:

What happened in our store last night is troubling. We take this seriously and cooperated with police as they evacuated the store before confirming that the bomb threat was a hoax.

We’re open again for business and apologize for any inconvenience this caused our customers. 

We are working with law enforcement as they look for those responsible.

