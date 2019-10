The 17-year-old boy is charged with felonious assault

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have made an arrest in the investigation into the shooting of two teens in Warren.

Tuesday morning, a 17-year-old Warren boy turned himself in to police on two counts of felonious assault charges. He was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center, where he is being held.

Police listed him as a suspect in the shooting of two 17-year-old boys near the Sunoco gas station on W. Market Street on October 4.

Both had minor injuries as a result of the shooting.