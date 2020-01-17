Technical, trade students face up in competition at New Castle School of Trades

The competition brings together high school students who are preparing for careers in trade and technical occupations

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – There was some heated competition going on in Lawrence County.

The Skills USA Competition was happening inside the New Castle School of Trades.

The competition brings together high school students from all over the region who are preparing for careers in trade and technical occupations.

Their teachers say it build skills but also helps students move on into their industry with more confidence.

Students are competing to advance to a state competition.

From there, the winners go to the national conference in June in Louisville, Kentucky.