HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – An 81-year-old woman drove through an oral surgeon’s office in Howland Friday, according to police.

The accident happened just after 9 a.m. at the Howland Professional Center on Route 46, just past Howland Center.

We don’t know yet what caused the accident.

