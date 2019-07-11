Suspected child killer heads back to Lawrence County to face charges

An extradition hearing was held in Youngstown on Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – “Good morning” and “Yes, sir” were the only words that came from Keith Burley as he stood before a judge inside a Mahoning courtroom Thursday.

An extradition hearing was held at 10:30 a.m. to determine if he would be sent back to Pennsylvania to face murder charges there.

Burley is accused of killing 8-year-old Mark Edward Mason, Jr. after a fight with the boy’s mother in New Castle.

During the court proceedings, Burley waived his right to a hearing and through his attorney, John McNally, asked to be immediately returned to Pennsylvania, which the judge agreed to do.

Burley was arrested in Youngstown after he ran from a house in Union Township where the stabbing happened.

He was recently released from prison for shooting and killing a man during a 1999 robbery in New Castle.