Suspect takes off in police car after arrest in Liberty, dispatch reports

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A suspect drove off in a police car during his arrest in Liberty, according to dispatchers.

The man was initially arrested Friday night after reports that he was throwing rocks at cars.

Someone from Shaker’s Bar and Grill called police to report that they had the “unruly customer” pinned on the ground and were waiting for police arrival. The caller said he didn’t know the man who had been throwing the rocks.

According to calls to dispatch, the suspect, who was in a police car in handcuffs, crawled through the partition. He then took the police cruiser and crashed into another car on Belmont Avenue, reports said.

Investigators requested a K9 after the suspect ran into the woods near Jo Ann Lane and Middle Road, but police later arrested him on Middle Road.

He faces criminal charges.