Suspect in New Year’s shooting in Youngstown arrested on federal warrant after chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A suspect in a shooting late Wednesday at a bar on Youngstown’s North Side was also wanted on a federal weapons charge.

Lamar Armstrong, 32, of Dupont Street, was arrested early Thursday following a foot and vehicle chase in the Stansbury Apartments. Armstrong was bit by a police dog before he was taken into custody.

Armstrong was indicted July 31 in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio on a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday following Armstrong’s arrest.

Wednesday night, a woman told police that she was in the parking of Topsy’s Lounge on Logan Avenue about 11:05 p.m. when Armstrong, her ex-boyfriend, got in an argument with her current boyfriend.

The woman told police that Armstrong pulled a gun and shot her boyfriend in the leg. He is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

In federal court, Armstrong is accused of having a stolen 9mm semiautomatic handgun when he was spotted by city police about 3:25 a.m. May 11 who tried to pull him over for running a stop sign.

Instead, Armstrong drove away to the 500 block of Cameron Avenue, where he abandoned the car he was driving, investigators said. He was caught in a nearby driveway after a foot chase.

Inside the car, police reported finding the gun in the center console. Reports said the gun had been reported stolen in 2017 out of Youngstown.