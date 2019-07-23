‘Stuff the Cruiser’ event aims to stock Warren G. Harding’s food pantry

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youth Group at St. Paul Lutheran Church is teaming up with Warren police to help children in the city.

They’re hosting a “Stuff the Cruiser” drive this Saturday at the police department on South Street.

They’ll be collecting non-perishable food and drink items and personal hygiene projects to give to Warren G. Harding’s Food Pantry.

Organizers hope to fill two police cars.

“The goal is really to try to stock them up for the upcoming school year. We originally just wanted to help supply the loopholes, but it grew to the fact that we may actually be able to do that,” said Stacey Altiere, St. Paul’s youth director.

Stuff the Cruiser will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27.