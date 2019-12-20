Students sent home early after police called to Summit Academy

Summit Academy CEO John Guyer said kids with weapons were trying to get into the building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police were sent to Summit Academy and kids were sent home early after reports of people with weapons in the area.

Summit Academy CEO John Guyer said kids with weapons were trying to get into the building around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Police confirmed that they were called to the school on Shady Run Road but that they didn’t immediately find anything.

Guyer said they decided to send home students early. As soon as busing was secured from Youngstown City Schools, he said a phone call was made to parents.

He released the following statement:

The safety of Summit Academy students is always our highest priority. Due to a safety concern, Summit Academy Secondary School Youngstown students were dismissed early today, December 20. Transportation by the Youngstown City School District was confirmed at 12:48 p.m. and buses arrived at Summit Academy promptly afterward. Parents/families received notification of the early dismissal via One Call Now messaging system beginning at 1:01 p.m. and ending at 1:13 p.m. In addition, phone calls were made to each parent/guardian of students who are not provided transportation via buses, to also provide them notification of the early dismissal. For student safety, students were accompanied by Summit Academy staff members to the buses.

About 130 students in grades 9 through 12 attend Summit Academy.